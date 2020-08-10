AS a nation of animal lovers, we asked our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference.

From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you.

You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

Here are some of our readers’ pets we’ve heard about so far.

Ella Miller, from Darlington, sent us a picture of Lolly on her bed, who has been with the family for one week. Lolly was rescued by the RSPCA and is enjoying cuddles in her new home. She is 13 weeks old

Jackie Marriner, from Darlington, sent us this great photograph of Shadow, who was rescued by the Dogs Trust Darlington, and who joined Jackie in February. Shadow is three. Jackie said: “I lost my previous dog Buster before Christmas. With lockdown, Shadow and I have spent lots of time together, finding out about each other and we have a special bond. She has made lots of friends locally as she is so friendly. Because of her soft nature she has helped a little girl overcome her fear of dogs. If it wasn’t for Shadow life in lockdown would have been ten times worse. She has given the family so much pleasure in such a short space of time. Thank you Dogs Trust for giving me such a wonderful gift”

Allyson Timm, from Darlington, has had Elsie for about a week. Elsie is a rescue feral kitten, who had been abandoned, along with her brother. Allyson said: “Elsie is very playful and loves being nosey. She is always up to mischief and bullies her new older brother and sister”

Susan Thornberry and her family in Shildon enjoy the company of their pet Hazel, who they have had for three years and who is a Rhode Island Red. Hazel was reared from an egg by Susan’s daughter and was the only one to hatch from a batch of six. Hazel is very friendly and full of character, she loves helping (sometimes hindering) in the garden

Murray McLaren of Darlington sent us this photo of chilled out Kia, who is six years old and has been with the family since she was a kitten. Kia is a British Shorthair Calico. Murray said: “She is quite small for her age, but she can still hold her own against her big sister Tess who also lives with us. Kia likes her sleep. She will usually have her breakfast then go back to bed for the rest of the morning. Her favourite hobby is chasing butterflies – and, of course, her mad half hour when she runs around the house like crazy

Meet six-year-old Husky Aria, who is part of Rhonda Graeme’s family in Seaton Carew. Aria particularly enjoys snoozing