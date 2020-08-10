AN award which celebrates groups and individuals who are championing a greener environment is looking for entrants for its 31st award ceremony.

Entries open on Monday, August 10, for the County Durham Environment Awards 2020 with a number of categories available that recognise the people who are making a positive environmental impact in the county.

The awards are organised by Durham County Council on behalf of the County Durham Environment Partnership, which works with organisations and communities to improve the county’s natural and built environment.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, judging for each category this year will be done virtually.

Usually, judges would gather to look at the entries together, but this time they will be sent packs of information to look at in their own homes.

To find out more visit www.countydurhampartnership.co.uk/enawards

Efforts to change climate change, develop greener business, and provide natural environments are just some of the categories that will be acknowledged at the ceremony.

This year, entries from groups and organisations who have had a green impact during the pandemic will also be considered but the entry must fit into the appropriate categories.

Cllr Brian Stephens, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “The Environment Awards have become a very important event in acknowledging, praising and encouraging some incredible green projects, that would not happen without the time and dedication of individuals, groups and private and public bodies.

“Despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we have been able to adapt the awards in a way that still enables us to safely celebrate the commitment of those working to create a greener environment for our county.

"If you or someone you know has gone above and beyond to make a positive environmental impact, then I strongly encourage you to enter.”

Jim Cokill, chair of County Durham Environment Partnership, said: “These awards, which celebrated a significant milestone last year, would not be possible without the support of partners, businesses and community groups, as well as the hundreds of fantastic entrants over the years who have shown their dedication to preserving our natural and built environment.

“We’re incredibly pleased that the effects of the current pandemic have not stopped these awards going ahead and that we can do the judging process remotely, meaning we can continue to recognise the efforts from those who put in the time and effort to do tremendous environmental work in the county.”

To find out more about the awards, contact environment.awards@durham.gov.uk or 03000 265 545.

To find out how to make a submission for the categories, visit www.countydurhampartnership.co.uk/enawards