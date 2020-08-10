A VILLAGE’S annual scarecrow competition is going ahead despite complications from Covid-19.
The pandemic has not stopped household in Hunwick from getting creative and creating all sorts of different looking scarecrows.
Jack Skellington, from The Nightmare Before Christmas
Recently other villages in the area have been throwing down the gauntlet and challenging Hunwick to see who can organise the best scarecrow competition.
Hard at work and taking precautions with a mask
The most recent challenger was Oakenshaw, with its competition in May.
In previous years, Hunwick has seen more than 80 scarecrows produced for the competition.
Elsa from Frozen will be a hit with kids in the village
They have been created from everyday items, including kitchen utensils, leftover party balloons and unused clothes from villagers' wardrobes.
The policeman with his speed gun has in the past been targeted by pranksters.
The policeman scarecrow with his 'speedgun'
The competition is open to all Hunwick residents.
There will be no village fete, but the scarecrows will still be judged on August Bank Holiday.