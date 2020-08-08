A CHARITY has used its Covid grant to help feed the vulnerable in the community.

The Spennymoor based charity, Bringing Back A Smile received a £8,500 Covid grant to help people in the local area from National Lottery Grant.

The charity has spent £1,000 on buying essentials and putting together hampers to help the vulnerable and elderly during the pandemic.

Each hamper has food totalling between £50 and £60.

Kevin Hill, founder of the charity said: “We have been helping people since lockdown started but this money has really helped.

“We’ve spent about £1,000 on this first batch, which should last a month. and we'll do a batch next month as well.

“We do this because a lot of people, especially the elderly, can’t get out or struggle to get out. Some are not that confident with supermarkets and struggle to do their shopping while wearing a mask.

“I would also like to give a big thank you to Viki-Lee Cameron and Mandy Brunskill, with out their help and support none of this would have been possible.”

The charity will continue to deliver to households in Willington, Crook, Byers Green, Newfield, Sunny Brow and more, each pack will contain a contact card for the charity in case of emergency.