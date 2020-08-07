POLICE are appealing for information after reports of milk being stolen from doorsteps.
It follows a spate of incidents in the Newton Aycliffe area.
A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Local businesses and residents are becoming increasingly affected and frustrated by youths who are following the local milk delivery rounds, and stealing milk that has been delivered to customers in the Newton Aycliffe area.
“Those involved appear to be camping out and it is believed parents are unaware of what the youths are getting up to.”