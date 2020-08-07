WITH Covid restrictions easing one woman has come up with an idea to help those who have felt lonely.
Many elderly residents who have been classed as ‘high risk’ can now go out and meet people after months of being stuck inside on their own.
Now with restrictions easing people can get out and see people once again.
Pamela Nodding-Scott from Bishop Auckland is setting up a coffee morning in the Reading Room cafe in Bishop Auckland. She hopes that it will help combat loneliness and depression. She had previously set up a coffee club at the Four Clocks café, however it had to stop due to Covid. Now she hopes to start helping people once again
Mrs Nodding-Scott said: “I’ve been speaking to some people who have been very depressed and very lonely over the past few months, I thought I should do something to help. A lot of things have been cancelled so there is not much to do so this might help some people.”
The first session takes place on Thursday 20 August at 10.30am. For further details phone Pamela 01388-604151.