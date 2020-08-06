AN elderly man and woman passenger were taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree.
The incident took place on the A689 Bradbury junction shortly after 11am on Monday, August 3.
The Vauxhall Astra came to a stop after colliding with a tree.
The elderly male driver and the female passenger were taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a black Volvo in the area at the time.
Anyone with any details or dashcam footage should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 126 of August 3.