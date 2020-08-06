A SCENIC road between two rural dales has been closed temporarily.
The B6278 Eggleston to Stanhope is closed in both directions, due to a broken cattle grid at the Blackton junction.
A diversion will be along the B6282 to Middleton Teesdale, then back out to Stanhope.
The road will remain until repairs are finished.
Durham County Councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth said: “It is unfortunate that the road needs closing for these repairs, but they are necessary for highway safety, and that must come first. Hopefully, the works will be completed sooner rather than later, to minimise disruption.”