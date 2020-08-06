Fans of Costa Coffee will be able to take advantage of some cheap deals this month - all thanks to the UK government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The discount initiative will see diners able to enjoy cut price meals at restaurants, cafes and pubs throughout August, as part of the government’s efforts to boost the economy after lockdown.

How much will the drinks and snacks be?

Those looking to treat the family, meet a friend or enjoy their favourite coffee will find lots of savings this August.

Filter Coffee

A small Filter coffee in a reusable cup was £1 - but with the VAT reduction and 50 per cent off - it is now just 32p (if a reusable cup is used).

A handcrafted Flat White was £2.70, but with the VAT reduction and 50 per cent off - it is now just £1.06 (if a reusable cup is used).

Elsewhere on the menu, two medium Lattes, with a Blueberry Muffin and a slice of Lemon Drizzle Cake was previously priced at £9.70 - however with the VAT reduction and 50 per cent off, it is now just £4.25.

Here's a look at other items on the menu:

Vegan Ham and Cheese Toastie (Was £2.95) - Now with VAT reduction/50 per cent off - £1.29

Millionaire’s Shortbread (Was £1.95) - Now with VAT reduction/50 per cent off - 86p

Sausage Bap (Was £2.95) - Now with VAT reduction/50 per cent off - £1.29

Salted Caramel Brownie (Was £2.25) - Now with VAT reduction/50 per cent off - 99p

Croissant (Was £1.35) - Now with VAT reduction/50 per cent off - 59p

Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ Scheme, offering customers the opportunity to sit in store, relax and enjoy a perfectly hand-crafted cup of coffee and their favourite Costa Coffee food, for less.

“With over 1,700 Costa Coffee stores offering an eat-in area, no minimum spend required and a new summer range available in stores, customers will be spoilt for choice over what to enjoy.

"The safety of our team members and customers remains our number one priority and our eat-in areas have been designed in line with Government guidelines, with enhanced safety and operating measures in place to help ensure we keep everyone safe.”

Where else does the discount apply?

Thousands of restaurants, cafes and pubs across the UK are participating in the scheme during August, including a number of major chains.

Diners can enjoy cut price food and drink at the likes of Nando’s, Costa, McDonald’s, KFC and Wetherspoons, among others, as well as a number of local, independent eateries.

To find which restaurants are taking part near you, you can search using a postcode finder on the Gov.uk website. Simply enter your postcode and hit search to find all of the businesses nearby that are running the scheme.

Here are just some of the major restaurant, cafes and pub chains that are offering the discount this month: