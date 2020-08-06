A PAEDOPHILE has appeared at court for possessing thousands of indecent images of children.
John Trevor Stubbs, of Arthur Terrace, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to possessing five indecent images on June 23, 2019 and making 48 category B indecent photographs of children between January 3, 2008 and November 6, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to making 1,996 category C indecent photographs and one category A image between the same dates.
Alan Davies, prosecuting, said: "Police executed a search warrant at the defendant's house last year where a number of laptops and hard drives were found. A forensic examination revealed a large number of indecent images and videos of children."
Elizabeth Aisbitt, mitigating, said her client had pleaded guilty 'at the earliest opportunity.'
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Stubbs will return to Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on September 2.