A POLICE helicopter was used to help track down a suspected stolen motorbike, also thought to have been used in a robbery this morning.
An investigation into both incidents is ongoing and a man has been arrested.
A Durham police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a suspected stolen motorbike being ridden along Cockton Hill Road, in Bishop Auckland, shortly before 8am.
“It is believed the motorbike was involved in a robbery in Bob Hardisty Drive in which a strimmer was taken earlier this morning.
“Officers searched the area and with the help of NPAS found the bike abandoned in West Auckland a short time later.
“One man has been arrested.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”