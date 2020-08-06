A MUSIC producer who never let his stammer get in his way is now going to help others to believe in themselves.

Jordan Caygill, from Witton-le-Wear, achieved his dream of working as a music producer in Hollywood. Mr Caygill produced the music used in the promotional campaign for Terminator Dark Fate, Stephen Kings ‘The Outsider’ and America’s Got Talent.

Now his next venture will be taking place much closer to home.

Mr Caygill has self-produced and composed a brand-new trailer music record, based on his emotions throughout his life dealing and living with his stammer.

Touching on bullying and job applications, he hopes to go and inspire students in educational institutes across the North-East, talking about his stammer and how it didn’t hold him back.

The album, titled ‘Triangulum’, consists of 11 tracks all of which include signature sounds – these sounds’ are what makes every track unique.

Mr Caygill said: “It’s all about the experiences I have had with stammering. I saw it as an opportunity to release all my frustrations and anger I have had over the years to craft this album.

It projects all my emotions into 11 powerful songs that will be released to the movie industry.

Position Music in Los Angeles allowed me to craft this album very early in my professional career.

“Each track composed on my record has been influenced by how different animal species communicate as well as, themes associated with war and battle. It’s a great exploration of sound design as well as telling a story to my audience.”

“One of the most important tracks on the record ‘The Kraken’ ‘explores the feeling of being submerged in water & how it feels for me, to have lived with a stammer. This track is about the constant feeling that my stammer is always with me, always there in the back and forefront of my mind creating fear, anxiety and holding me back from so many things in life. Its composition is as close to what I could create to best represent exactly how it feels for me, living with something that has haunted me all my life.”

To help teach people about stammering and raise awareness Mr Caygill has teamed up with the British Stammering Association, which helps those in a similar situation achieve their dreams and ambitions.

Mr Caygill added: “After Covid is all over I hope to travel to other colleges and educational institutes. I have always had a vision of helping others after I have found success. I will always give back something in return and hope that people I inspire to go on to help inspire others.

“To achieve what I have in a very short space of time is achievable no matter how hard it is or may seem. I sustained a serious injury to my right-hand some years ago, I thought I had no future in music, it shattered any vision I had of being successful and achieving my dreams. That accident in a way shaped my future and led me to where I am now, I never gave up, I never have and I never will.”

“My stammer has always held me back, like so many other people who have disabilities or injuries & various reasons for not gaining successful employment, I struggled to secure a job until I was in my 20s. I had a good CV on paper & exceptional credentials in my college education however, when it came to answering questions in an interview I couldn’t do it.

“This along with the bullying as a child and being hung up on by employers when calling them inquiring for work, effected my mental health. I would sit in the jobcentre knowing fine well I could do any job I was offered, I wasn’t stupid nor poorly educated or lazy, I just couldn’t talk.”