THERE will now be flights from Teesside International Airport to Heathrow, it was announced today.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen revealed that Eastern Airways will now fly daily to Heathrow Aiport, London.

It is the first time the route from Teesside to Heathrow have been operating in over a decade.

Mayor Houchen said: "It'll be huge for Teesside. We're ahead of schedule in landing the Heathrow flight I thought it would take us longer but actually we're in a better place than we thought we would be when we took over and now we've got a flight every single day, seven days a week to Heathrow.

"What that means is that we're not genuinely connected with our flight into Amsterdam to the rest of the world we can fly via Heathrow to New York to Dubai and everywhere in between and that's important, one for people going on holiday being able to connect easily to the rest of the world through one of the best airports in the world at Heathrow.

"But actually it opens up investment into Teesside as well - being able to say to Asian, North American, African, European investors you can fly direct into Heathrow then switch and fly direct into Teesside it just means the world is so much closer to us than it has been for many years now.

“That means that amazing businesses in Teesside are better connected to new clients, but also when we’re looking at things like the new Teesworks site, we’re looking at redevelopments in Darlington and Middlesbrough it means actually we can attract even more investment because the biggest thing about international investment is connectivity and bringing that investment closer to them.

“If you’re from Japan and you have to fly into Manchester then drive or get a train for two and a half hours that doesn’t feel connected to an international investor, but when you can say book on at Tokyo change at Heathrow then you’ll fly directly into Teesside then you’ll be where you need to be in four or five minutes that is a genuinely connected region and that’s important for jobs.”

The announcement was made at Teesside Airport this morning with Fiona Carelton, Heathrow Aviation Director making a speech via Zoom call.

Ms Carelton said: “With the Tees Valley region what we know is when we can get our regions connected into Heathrow there is substantial economic benefits for those areas because we’re connecting through to Heathrow we’re the only hub airport in the UK, we can then connect onto at least 182 other destinations worldwide and that matters for cargo it matters for trade it matters for people and tourism - moving around.

"So we're excited about the fact that it opens this opportunity up for businesses and individuals alike in the Teesside area."

Tickets are on sale now for the service, which is set to begin on Monday, 14 September. Tickets start at £54.99.

Paul Howell MP for Sedgefield said: "It's another fantastic step forward in terms of Teesside Airport. At the time when everyone was questioning what Ben was doing in terms of investing in the airport. We're getting flights back and that's what everyone would like to see.

"It's all about connectivity - about joining up this part of the country. Heathrow is an international hub and that's what this is about - the world is connected to Teesside and Teesside is connected to the world."

