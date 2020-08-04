PEOPLE around the North-East may have spotted families in superhero masks and capes this weekend – but what were they doing?

NeoAngels, a charity that supports neonatal babies at North Tees and James Cook hospitals, urged people across the region to don their best mask and cape in a fundraising drive.

The 'super stroller' event, previously held at Hardwick Park, saw families take to the streets of their choice from August 1 to 3, donating money to the five-year-old charity that was set up as a thank you by parents of twins who were born prematurely.

Balinder Sangha, who took her three 'superheroes' out for a stroll on Monday near where they live in Wynyard, took part in the challenge and is "eternally grateful" for the support she received at North Tees Hospital, when her eldest daughter Isla was born at under 33-weeks, weighing just 2lb 9ozs.

Mrs Sangha, who fundraises for the charity when she can, said: "Isla remained on neonatal unit for 33 days.

"My husband Jasdeep and I will be eternally grateful for all the help and support we all received during that period. We have continued to support the charity holding fundraising events at our dental practices to raise more funds.

"I personally have so much to thank the hospital and staff for. We try to raise as much money through the fundraising events as we can as being a past parent on the unit I know how invaluable the support is. When Isla was on the neonatal unit, NeoAngels wasn't around ...I only wish something like that was at that time."

Three-year-old Murphy McKnight also spent four weeks in the neonatal unit after being eight weeks premature.

Mum Joanna Grievson, who took the family to Hardwick Park on Sunday, said: "It's a nice feeling to help fundraise, I just wanted to give something back. I have two kids and one step daughter and the fact that one of them has been in the position, I know what the families are going through.

"It's even more important in recent months that families get the support they need, from food vouchers to help with breast pumps."

While she had trouble getting the children to stick with the masks, Miss Greivson, who is an accountant but currently on maternity leave, says she explained that the stroll was for a good cause.

The mum also expressed concern for charities who have taken a financial blow to since the wide-spread cancellation of fundraising events due to coronavirus.