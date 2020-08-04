A MAN accused of trying to break into a large town house in Durham last month has denied the offence.
Wayne Paul Gilbert appeared at a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court, via video link from the city’s nearby prison, where he is on remand, following his recent on suspicion of the burglary attempt
The charge of attempted burglary of a dwelling house, with intent to steal there-in, was put to him and he denied the single count.
It relates to an unoccupied three-bedroom property in Fieldhouse Lane, in North End, on Saturday July 4.
Asked by Judge James Adkin if the defendant accepts being seen in the area at about the time of the offence, his counsel, Jonathan Walker, said: “He says: ‘Not me, I’m not the individual who was attempting to break into the house, but I was in the area at the time’.”
Mr Walker said the only witness required by the defence would be the eye witness who saw a figure trying to gain access to the house.
A short trial was scheduled to be heard in the week of September 14.
The 39-year-old defendant, of Cranbourne Street, Stockton, was remanded to remain in custody until the trial.
