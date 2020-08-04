YOUNG people interested in zines – a booklet-like print creation to share art or ideas – are invited to workshops to help get started.
Artist Richard Bliss will lead two sessions aimed at 16 to 25-year-olds called Sick of Screens? Let's Make Zines at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, on Friday, August 7.
The workshop is for young people who are either already making zines or who are keen to start.
It introduces the basics of zine making and explores artistic, political and social ideas sparked by the painting of St Luke Drawing the Virgin and Child by Dieric Bouts Studio, particularly focussing on gender, symbolism and the artist as subject.
Participants can take examples of zines they have already made.
The outdoor workshops in the Museum grounds are free to attend but must be booked via the website thebowesmuseum.org.uk
The sessions will be held 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm and there is a maximum of ten participants on each. Only one session needs to be booked, as the afternoon is a repeat of the morning session.
If the weather is bad the event will be held inside the Museum's education vaults.