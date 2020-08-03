MYSTERY fans will be in for a treat as a North-East murder mystery company launches its first plot for radio.
Murder On The Tees will run across four weeks, each Thursday from August 6, on BBC Radio Tees at 6pm and 10pm, with a cast chosen from Tall Tales Mysteries.
Tall Tales Mysteries performs comedy murder mysteries nights in Darlington, County Durham and around the North-East, in venues including Wynyard Hall Hotel, Acklam Hall and the Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle.
The company has been hosting virtual nights during lockdown.
In a specially adapted plot for the radio show, listeners will tune in to the happenings on Sir Ivor Mansion’s new yacht as he brings on board two mediums in the hope they will deal with a ghostly captain aboard – but nothing is as it seems.
Clues can be discovered on the Tall Tales Mysteries' website and ask questions to suspects via videos.
Sara West, who runs Tall Tales Mysteries and writes the scripts, said: “We already had the perfect story it just needed a little tweaking for the radio.
"The biggest issue was recording the story when we’re all trying to keep our distance from each other.
“We can’t wait to hear our murder mystery air on BBC Radio Tees and we really hope everyone enjoys it as much as we’ve enjoyed recording it.”
The plot will unfold in two sections on each show until the killer is revealed on Thursday, August 27.
