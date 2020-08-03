COULD your child be the next big TV star? A new children’s comedy TV series set in the North-East is on the hunt for a young disabled actor to play the lead role.

Ella and Sir Whoopsalot is a project from North-East-based actress, writer and producer Kim Tserkezie, known for her role as Penny Pocket in Balamory, which tells the story of an eight-year-old disabled girl who lives in a castle and befriends a 1,000-year-old knight who only she can see.

Together they share adventures and explore the historic castle – and the hunt is on to find a North-East seven to nine-year-old to play Ella.

The show, aimed at children aged seven and under, is being produced by Ms Tserkezie's company Scattered Pictures, which promotes inclusion and focused on showcasing emerging and diverse talent from the region.

“I set up Scattered Pictures to promote North-East talent and its fabulous locations and to give meaningful work and opportunities to underrepresented people, both in front of and behind the camera," Ms Tserkezie said.

"I’m thrilled to be looking now for a young disabled girl in the North-East who could play the role of Ella.

“As a wheelchair user, when I was growing up, there were no disabled children on screen who I could identify or connect with.

"We are seeing more inclusion of disabled people in children’s programming, but in many cases, the child’s medical condition is still core to the storyline.

"Ella’s impairment will be irrelevant to the narrative.

"What’s more, Ella will lead the narrative, something which remains scarce on screen for disabled characters.

"She is a fun, smart and adventurous young character and this will be a great opportunity for a young disabled girl who has perhaps not even had the chance to act before.”

Production could start early in 2021.

Do you know someone who fits the bill? Acting experience is not essential. For more information on applying for the role, email info@ne14.tv