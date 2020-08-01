SMALL businesses across the North-East are being urged to take a survey to give insight into cybersecurity practices.
Small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are being asked to take part in a survey that will help the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC), which offers advice to businesses on crime prevention, safety and protection against cyber crime, a better understanding on how SMEs adopt cyber security, and how they can help them enhance protective measures.
The survey, which takes approximately six minutes to complete, has been launched by the organisation's head of cyber security and innovation, Martin Wilson, in partnership with the University of Sunderland, and will help provide further data on what barriers SMEs face when adopting cyber security measures.
The survey will be open to recipients until August 16.
The NEBRC is a non-profit organisation which exists to support and help protect North-East England businesses from cyber crimes.
It works connection with universities and the region's seven police forces, allowing the organisation access to the latest information on legislation, criminal trends, threats and new technology, which, it says, allows it to provide the best safeguarding advice.
To take part, visit: sunduni.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5AT5OvdmAUAZGVD