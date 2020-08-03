AS a nation of animal lovers, we asked our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family. Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives. From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you. You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

Here are some of our readers’ pets we’ve heard about so far.

Caroline Atkinson of Darlington, sent us this fab picture of Maisie, who is 13 years old. Maisie likes to sit on the step and look out, and she loves to sit in the sun. Maisie catching some rays

James Pacewitch, from Newton Aycliffe, sent us this lovely poignant photo of his former dog GYP. The family took GYP in as a stray and he became a favourite among the residents of Aycliffe. James said: “He used to go on the bin collection wagon and come back after finishing the street.” He also raised a family of crows, and this picture shows GYP and one of the crows, Russell, watching the world go by

Phil Evans, from Darlington, sent in a picture of Tilly, a deerhound cross, who has been with the family for six years. Phil said: “She is being fairly brave in the picture because she’s normally frightened by her own shadow”

Kirsty Williams, from Darlington, sent us a picture of Rosie the tabby cat, who has been with the family for two years. Rosie was rescued in 2018 and loves to spent the day relaxing. Her little brother, is Jimbo the tuxedo, who we featured last week

Stephanie Lloyd, who lives in Wolsingham, sent in a photograph of Nova, who she has had for four years. Nova was a wedding present from Stephanie’s husband. She is an all-white cat and her eyes are different colours – one blue and one brown. Stephanie said: “She’s a cheeky little kitty. This picture was taken just before I was going to take a shower. She dived in before I got there. Takes a lot to keep a white kitty clean. She’s an indoor cat who loves the freedom to roam in the house, and the occasional nibble of my fresh flowers”

Natasha Gibson, from Durham, shares her photograph of Tess, who has been part of Natasha’s family for seven years. Natasha told us: “Tess is an amazing, loving, softest pet anyone can meet. She is full of beans always loves to be on the go”

Daniel Hazell, from Middlesbrough, sent us this funny picture of Squeaks, who has been part of the family for three months. Squeaks was a stray, and was about five or six months old when she started visiting Daniel. He said: “I would give her a little bit of tuna or ham and she would hang around a good few hours. One day she turned up with part of a children’s cardboard book stuck to her, so I rang the RSPCA. The intention was that she would be let back out in the area because that was what she was used to was used to. Anyway after she recovered, she was also spayed, she turned into an affectionate little thing and so rather than them rehome her, I took her home with me. She is an independent, sweet little thing, but she is very vocal, especially at 5am”