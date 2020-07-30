A CAT was left with a ball bearing in its leg after it was shot with an air rifle in Bishop Auckland.
The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Wednesday, July 22, between 2am and 8am near Flambard Drive on Bracks Farm, Bishop Auckland.
It was found by its owner cowering underneath a trampoline in their garden.
When the owners took the cat to the vets, they discovered the ball bearing in its leg.
Thankfully, the cat is now recovering.
Officers are now keen to trace a suspect.
Witnesses should call PC Cornfield on 101 quoting incident number DHM-30072020-0139.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment