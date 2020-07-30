A COUPLE are marking a milestone by celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary today.

Douglas and Kareen Belton, of Crook, will be enjoying a quiet affair with family and friends because the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the postponement of a trip to Australia to see their son, Colin.

Mr and Mrs Belton, both 82, are originally from Witton Park, near Bishop Auckland. They both had five siblings and went to school in the village.

After serving National Service in Cyprus, Mr Belton was an electrician at the Eastgate cement works.

Mrs Belton worked in a button factory in West Auckland, and then at Doggarts department store in Bishop Auckland.

Mr Belton is a grass bowls fan and takes part in the local quiz night.

On their wedding day at St Paul’s Church, Witton Park

Daughter Elaine described her mother as a social butterfly who enjoyed going out, liked bingo, day trips and enjoying life to the full. Elaine said: “They are such great people. I know I am biased, but they really are. Mum is so friendly and helps everyone. Dad still drives and often comes to see me, I live near Stanley, to make sure I am looking after my garden. They love to laugh.

“Nearly every Friday, dad hooks up with my brother in Perth, who is a harness racing trainer, and they watch the racing together.”

Mr and Mrs Belton may have had to put their Australia trip on hold for now but are still celebrating their anniversary with friends and family.

The couple have three granddaughters – Dionne, Roxanna and Chelsea, two grandsons – Jake and Nathan, and two great-grandsons – Oscar and Leo.