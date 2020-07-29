SCORES of restaurants in and around Bishop Auckland are offering customers 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks throughout August.
A mix of independent and chain businesses have signed up to the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
They include businesses in Crook, Spennymoor and Shildon.
It means customers will be treated to half price food and drink, up to a total value of £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
It will run between August 3 and August 31 and won't require you to have a voucher - you'll be able to use other offers and discounts too.
Here's all the businesses that have signed up so far within 5 miles of Bishop Auckland town centre.
Temptations 1 Limited
160 Newgate Street
The Hot Rooster
175 Newgate Street
Clems Fish Restaurant
3-4, Tenters Street
The Smokehouse Railway Street
2 Railway Street
Rio Bar Cafe
1a, Tenters Street
Hippodrome Bingo Bishop Auckland
27 Railway Street
Spice Lounge
11 Fore Bondgate
Sam Zairs Cafe
10 Fore Bondgate
Spudfellas
68 Fore Bondgate
Breaking Bread Kitchen And Bakehouse
8 Market Place
Fifteas Vintage Tearooms
9 Market Place
Pollards Inn
104 Etherley Lane
The Red Alligator
The Red Alligator, Auckland Road
The Top House
Top House, 34 Park View Terrace
Park Head Hotel
13 Park View Terrace, New Coundon
The Saxon Inn
1 Saxon Green, Escomb
Dene Valley Heritage Cafe
Dene Valley Heritage Cafe, High Street, Eldon Lane
Shildon Civic Hall
Civic Hall, Civic Hall Square
Salvos Cucina Italiana
3 Main Street, Durham
The Quarry Burn Guest House & Restaurant Ltd
1 Helmington Square, Hunwick
Breaking Bread Restaurants Ltd
225 Byerley Road
The Bay Horse
Managers Flat The Bay Horse, 42 Southside
Witton Castle Country Park Limited
Witton Castle, Witton Le Wear
The Whistling Teapot
St. Pauls Centre Ltd, St. Pauls Gardens
Whitworth Hall Hotel
Whitworth
Clems Spennymoor Ltd
16 Clyde Terrace
Kj's Coffee Shot
79a, High Street
Woodham Country Club Ltd
Burnhill Way
Redworth Hall Hotel
Redworth
Viva Restaurant
9 Church Street
Cafe J's
7 North Terrace
Blue Stone Tea Shop
5-6, Commercial Street
The Butchers Tap
9 Hope Street
The Olive Grove
The Olive Grove, Half Moon Lane
The Huntsman (Na) Limited
Managers Flat, The Huntsman, St Elizabeths Close,
The Green Tree
Spennymoor