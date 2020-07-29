SCORES of restaurants in and around Bishop Auckland are offering customers 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks throughout August.

A mix of independent and chain businesses have signed up to the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

They include businesses in Crook, Spennymoor and Shildon

It means customers will be treated to half price food and drink, up to a total value of £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will run between August 3 and August 31 and won't require you to have a voucher - you'll be able to use other offers and discounts too.

Here's all the businesses that have signed up so far within 5 miles of Bishop Auckland town centre.

Temptations 1 Limited

160 Newgate Street

The Hot Rooster

175 Newgate Street

Clems Fish Restaurant

3-4, Tenters Street

The Smokehouse Railway Street

2 Railway Street

Rio Bar Cafe

1a, Tenters Street

Hippodrome Bingo Bishop Auckland

27 Railway Street

Spice Lounge

11 Fore Bondgate

Sam Zairs Cafe

10 Fore Bondgate

Spudfellas

68 Fore Bondgate

Breaking Bread Kitchen And Bakehouse

8 Market Place

Fifteas Vintage Tearooms

9 Market Place

Pollards Inn

104 Etherley Lane

The Red Alligator

The Red Alligator, Auckland Road

The Top House

Top House, 34 Park View Terrace

Park Head Hotel

13 Park View Terrace, New Coundon

The Saxon Inn

1 Saxon Green, Escomb

Dene Valley Heritage Cafe

Dene Valley Heritage Cafe, High Street, Eldon Lane

Shildon Civic Hall

Civic Hall, Civic Hall Square

Salvos Cucina Italiana

3 Main Street, Durham

The Quarry Burn Guest House & Restaurant Ltd

1 Helmington Square, Hunwick

Breaking Bread Restaurants Ltd

225 Byerley Road

The Bay Horse

Managers Flat The Bay Horse, 42 Southside

Witton Castle Country Park Limited

Witton Castle, Witton Le Wear

The Whistling Teapot

St. Pauls Centre Ltd, St. Pauls Gardens

Whitworth Hall Hotel

Whitworth

Clems Spennymoor Ltd

16 Clyde Terrace

Kj's Coffee Shot

79a, High Street

Woodham Country Club Ltd

Burnhill Way

Redworth Hall Hotel

Redworth

Viva Restaurant

9 Church Street

Cafe J's

7 North Terrace

Blue Stone Tea Shop

5-6, Commercial Street

The Butchers Tap

9 Hope Street

The Olive Grove

The Olive Grove, Half Moon Lane

The Huntsman (Na) Limited

Managers Flat, The Huntsman, St Elizabeths Close,

The Green Tree

Spennymoor

 