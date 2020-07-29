UP to 114 jobs could be lost after a charity announced possible redundancies due to the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Regeneration charity, The Auckland Project, in Bishop Auckland, said it is planning a significant restructure following a strategic review.

The review has concluded that The Auckland Project now needs to significantly restructure its operation to provide increased focus and reduce costs as it moves to the next phase of its development.

The leadership team is also being developed to ensure that it can support the new structure and to safeguard the long-term viability of the organisation.

In line with other cultural venues and organisations across the North-East and the wider UK, The Auckland Project has suffered a significant financial impact since the coronavirus lockdown, which forced the closure of all buildings to the public in March.

It is therefore proposed that The Auckland Project will establish two operating divisions, one concentrating on its charitable activities - the Regeneration Division - and the other on the commercial operations - the Trading and Enterprise Division - which will be fully focused on maximising commercial return so that charitable activities can be best supported.

Bosses at the organisation said they are beginning a consultation with all 114 staff members who are at risk of possible redundancies.

The plans follow the announcment that the Mining Art Gallery, Auckland Castle and Auckland Tower will not be opening until June 2021.

David Maddan, chief executive officer said: "We have a responsibility to take decisive action now in order to protect the charity for the long term. We appreciate how difficult the impact of the redundancy consultation will be and understand that not opening our doors until 2021 will be disappointing to many people.

"It is a distressing and harsh reality, but one we must accept if we are going to protect as many jobs as possible and create a sound future for The Auckland Project.

"We remain entirely focused on our guiding principles and we want to do all we can to support the local community.

"During the closure of our visitor attractions we have continued to engage with our local community, both through our food project and by keeping the Deer Park at Auckland Castle open, which is free to enter and available for everyone to enjoy. We also plan to provide some creative and arts-based events for our local community."

The organisation is an independent charity which was established through the generosity of its founders including Jonathan Ruffer, but the review has determined that a broader strategy for the future, which is not so reliant on the founding donations, is required.

Central to this is a need to generate financial contribution from its commercial operation to invest back into charitable work.

During the closure, work around the historic castle is still continuing.

The charity said the Spanish Gallery, Faith Museum, clock tower, castle grounds and gardens will all look very different by next Spring, and said the team will be sharing progress over the coming weeks and months.

Liz Fisher, Director of Curatorial and Engagement, said: “We are fully committed to the vision we set out for The Auckland Project and the part we can play in regenerating Bishop Auckland. As challenging as this situation is, the proposed new structure will give us the foundation to develop our work in the community as we look forward to welcoming visitors back in 2021.”