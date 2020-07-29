VILLAGE cricketers are bowled over by a shot-in-the-arm from a prominent local company.
BH Planning and Design, sister company of leading regional property firm Bradley Hall, has extended its official sponsorship of Hunwick Cricket Club.
Recreational cricket has just resumed after the long Covid-related delay, with the first games back for Hunwick in the new Durham and North-East Cricket League.
BH director Mark Ketley said: “Now more than ever, it is important for those who are able to support local organisations to do so, especially following such an unprecedented time.
“Hunwick Cricket Club provides opportunities to people of all ages and abilities, and across several different sports including cricket, athletics and football.
Club captain, Chris Pratt, said: “This sponsorship is incredibly important to the club and we are delighted to have started up again following a long lay-off.”
The funding will help to provide new equipment and go towards the upkeep of the grounds, allowing a better-quality environment for users.