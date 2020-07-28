A MAN who was caught with an intoxicated underage girl, found hiding under a duvet in his flat, was in breach of a restraining order just days after release from custody.
Connor Dulson was sentenced to ten months in a young offenders’ institution, in January, after admitting detaining a child without authority, relating to two nights spent with the same girl at the George Hotel, in Piercebridge, near Darlington, in late December.
He had received a formal warning only days earlier to keep away from the girl.
As part of the sentence, imposed at Durham Crown Court, he was made subject of a three-year restraining order, but breached it by ringing her repeatedly when admitted to prison, claiming he was phoning his sister.
He received a suspended eight-month prison sentence for that breach, on June 23, allowing him to be released from custody.
But days later he was caught with the same girl, at his flat, in Crook.
Dulson, 20, of Dale View, admitted the breach, but claimed he only briefly allowed the girl into his flat to collect clothes, having spent the previous few nights after his release at his mother’s address in nearby Fir Tree.
The Crown is now to consider whether to accept that basis or to challenge it at a trial of issue.
Dulson was remanded in custody until the case comes back to court, on August 24.
