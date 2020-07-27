POLICE in Stanhope have been helping people in a different way over the last few weeks.
PCSOs Chloe Gilding and Gavin Robson have been kept on their toes delivering food bags to families in Weardale.
The ‘It’s in the Bag’ scheme has been launched by the Weardale Area Action Partnership to help support those families who have faced difficulties during the last few months like those self-isolating.
Every child of school age in the area is provided with a bag of essential non-perishable food items every fortnight, to help them get through the school holidays.
The bags contain cupboard essentials, fresh fruit, vegetables, and salad, and are delivered to families’ doors, while observing social distancing, on a fortnightly basis.
‘It’s in The Bag’ has also been working with Horsley Hall, Weardale Community Hub, Crook Salvation Army, Harehope Quarry and Weardale Food Bank.
Officers from Stanhope NPT will continue to help delivery throughout the holidays.