BURGLARS who smashed their way into a home in broad daylight have pleaded guilty in court.
Luke Dawson, a 29-year-old from Sandringham Road, in Crook and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, both appeared before Peterlee Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they admitted burglary.
The pair carried out the burglary on Tuesday, using a rock to smash the kitchen window of a house in Crook then went inside to steal cash from a wallet.
The teenager also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and one count of criminal damage.
Both defendants are due back before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on August 7 to be sentenced.
Detective sergeant Clare Lambert, from Bishop Auckland Crime Team, said: “This was a blatant day time burglary where the offenders have shown a complete disregard for the law.
“The offenders have both pleaded guilty and have been brought to justice swiftly and are awaiting sentence.”