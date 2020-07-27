AN INDIAN restaurant has been recognised by the AA and National Tourist Boards for being Covid secure.
Babuls in Barnard Castle, which reopened on Wednesday has implemented its ten Covid commandments to keep staff and customers safe.
The rigorous standards have earned them an award from The National Tourist Organisations of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the AA.
Zak Ahmed said: “We are setting the standard in the catering industry, this accreditation is the backing we needed and shows that we were right to implement our commandments. We are happy with it and its great to see the customers and staff feel safe.”
"We might be the first Indian restaurant in the North East to get the award so I think others should follow our example."
Staff clean everything once a customer has been in and pay extra attention to areas they believe may be places people touch more like door handles. Staff are also fitted with a beeper to remind them to sanitise.
Mr Ahmed added: “It’s very military but as a customer you don’t notice it.”
Babul's Covid commandments are available on their Facebook page.