POLICE are dealing with a crash on the A689 between Sedgefield and Wynyard.
The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for some time.
Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
POLICE are dealing with a crash on the A689 between Sedgefield and Wynyard.
The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for some time.
Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.