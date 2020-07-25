A CRIME proceeds cash recovery could be made from a thieving school secretary from her council pension.

Sharon Dickinson, now 51, received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Durham Crown Court, in February.

She was also ordered to perform 180-hours’ unpaid work, with a six-month 8pm to 7am home curfew, after changing her plea and admitting theft and fraud on what was to have been the second day of her trial.

Dickinson, of Burdon Close, Newton Aycliffe, abused the trust placed in her as financial administrator of St Michael’s Church of England School, in Bishop Middleham.

She stole £47,367 from school funds between 2010 and 2017, when her offending came to light, despite her efforts to cover her tracks.

Crime proceeds proceedings were then put in place to see what sum could be confiscated to compensate the school.

Jonathan Walker, for the Crown, said following further inquiries the figure by which she benefitted from her crimes has elevated to £53,000.

He said it is thought the best means of recouping some, or all of that sum, is via the Durham County Council pension she has held for many years.

The hearing was adjourned for five weeks to enable the council and the asset recovery team to meet to work out the best means of resolving the settlement.