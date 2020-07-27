AS a nation of animal lovers, we asked our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives. From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you. You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

Here are some of our readers’ pets we’ve heard about so far.

Kirsty Williams, from Darlington, sent us a picture of Jim, aka Jimbo, who has been part of the family since October 2019. Jimbo is a tuxedo kitty with a big personality and loves to play and jump around. Jimbo is also Instagram famous, with more than 7,300 followers

This is Ralph, a three-month-old Shitzu. Ralph joined Heather Hill and her family in Darlington only a month ago. Heather said: “He is very cheeky and always seems to know where there is food, and follows it around”

Peter Hall, of Bishop Auckland, sent us this picture of Bridie, who is a year and seven months old. Bridie is a smooth-haired Cockapoo. Peter said: “Bridie is such a lovely colour and loves going to Seaton Carew, up and down the sardines and trying to catch sandflies. At 72, Bridie keeps me fit, especially during the lockdown. Great company for all our family, very loyal and intelligent”

Michael Roberts, from Bishop Auckland, sent us this cute picture of Tiger, who is 11 years old. Tiger, is a Maine Coon cat, who barely goes far from the house, maybe sits on his little bank at the back of the house, next to his flowers and bushes. Michael said: “When Tiger was only a kitten he got into an accident and had to have one of his back legs removed, so he has only had three legs since then. He still loves life and gets around fine. He is a fussy eater, but very loving, and he is a very big cat. He is my best friend”

Booboo lives with Eileen and Phil Goldsborough in Middleton St George. Booboo has been part of the family for five years and was a rescue cat, who now enjoys a happy home, even after fighting with Poppy