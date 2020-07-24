A MAN who was spared jail after he stole his grandmother's purse and fraudulently used her credit card has been given a final warning from magistrates after failing to carry out court-ordered unpaid work.

Aaron Luke Jones appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court after he "chose not to" complete any unpaid work, despite being sentenced a year ago.

The 26-year-old told magistrates that it wasn't practical to get to Newton Aycliffe from Ferryhill for 8.15am on a Sunday because public transport was not running that early.

However, chair of the bench Dorothy Winter told him he should have walked, as "Ferryhill is not that far, and plenty of people have to walk that distance or further to go to work."

Pleading guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, Jones pleaded for another chance to complete the unpaid work.

Mrs Winter said: "Obviously the original offence was very serious, a complete breach of trust, you stole from your grandmother. You stole her purse, took her credit card and you used it.

"You came very close to serving a custodial sentence but the magistrates gave you a chance and ordered you to carry out unpaid work.

"You chose not to complete that work, you chose not to make arrangements to get here. People like you would be vulnerable in prison.

"We will give you one final chance, but if you do not comply you will be back in court."

Jones, of Hudson Street, Ferryhill, was ordered to complete 49 hours of unpaid work.