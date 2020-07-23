A FOOTBALL club is returning to its home pitch after more than a year away.

Crook Community Leisure are delighted to be working again with Crook Town Wanderers, which plays most of its games on a Saturday.

A new contract has been drawn up between the two, ready for when the Government gives the go-ahead for grass roots football to restart.

The club has been playing on grounds outside of Crook since a problem with the pitch was identified last year.

Remedial work on the pitch has now taken place to enable adult football to take place.

Steven Fairgreaves from Crook Town Wanderers said: “The team are excited to be working again with Crook Community Leisure and want to be part of the aspirational plans at Peases West for the future. The team are fully supportive of these.”

Stephen Davies, leisure operations and sports development manager at Crook Community Leisure said: “The trustees and staff are delighted to welcome Crook Town Wanderers back to Peases West.

"Work has been undertaken on the pitch, plans for the future of the site are underway and I am delighted to be an integral part of this.

"2020 has been a tough year because of Covid-19 however we are looking forward to reopening on August 1. We want to thank the members of the gym and the community for their support during the lockdown.”