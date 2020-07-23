THREE charities in the North East have been awarded grants by the Maximus Foundation UK in its latest round of fundraising.

The donations, totalling £7,500, form part of the Foundation’s largest ever charitable award, giving £50,000 to help local charities nationwide affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Maximus Foundation UK is a not-for-profit enterprise established by Maximus UK.

It has donated more than £320,000 in grants to charities and community groups since 2015. Maximus UK employees nominate charities and causes close to their hearts for grant donations. The grant beneficiaries included Spennymoor based charity Bringing Back a Smile, a charity which provides respite for adults and children with life-threatening diseases. The charity received a total of £2,500 from the foundation. Donations were also made to Amber’s Law, a Sunderland-based charity which campaigns to make cervical screening available to younger women, and The Peoples Kitchen in Newcastle.

Speaking about the donations, Di Briggs, Chair of the Maximus Foundation UK, said: “It’s currently a very challenging time for smaller charities across the UK. "We’re delighted to be able to help three really worthwhile local charities in the North East, who all provide valuable services in their community.”

Kevin Hill of Bringing Back a Smile said: “Our name was put forward by Angela McDonald from Byers Green because we helped one of her friends with cancer.

“This money is to recognize the good we have been doing in the community.

“It’s a big thing for us and its come at the right time as Covid has cost us a lot, we’re going to put some of it back into the community and £1,000 towards a caravan for poorly children to go on holiday. The scheme is spearheaded by our flagship sponsor Wealth Of Advice & Chris Breward, and it currently stands at £8,000.”