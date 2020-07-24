A NORTH-EAST parent has criticised the actions of a primary school after both of his children "were excluded" for two weeks because they were dropped off by a grandparent.

Ryan Hodges said staff at St Michael's Primary School in Bishop Middleham, near Ferryhill, told him he had "broken the rules" and asked his children, 5 and 6, to self-isolate.

But Mr Hodges, who is a key worker, said he was left with no other option but to ask his father because of existing work commitments.

An email seen by The Northern Echo from the school confirms only parents were allowed to 'drop off and pick up' pupils.

However, Mr Hodges criticised the school's policy saying both children had missed out on valuable education before the term ended.

He said: "Around two-and-a-half weeks ago we got a phone call from the school saying we need to come and collect the kids immediately as 'you have broken' the rules.

"The head of the school said the children aren't going to be allowed to attend school for two weeks."

Mr Hodges claimed that despite explaining that he was unable to drop off his children, he was told that his employer should be "more flexible" around drop-off times.

He said: "It was heartbreaking. My daughter broke down when I told her she couldn't go back to school – it's been really awful."

He said his partner, who is a nurse, had to take unpaid leave to look after both children during the period and warned of problems in the future.

He said: “My main concern going forward is that the school will insist that parents can only drop their children off.

"This policy will affect so many parents and it is going to clash with fines.

“The school has put all these obstacles in the way when they should be trying to help.

"Our local school excluded our two children for 14 days," he added.

In response, Beth Dawson, Head of School at St Michael’s Primary School, defended the school's actions and said: “The safety, welfare and wellbeing of all of our pupils is always our priority and, as such, we have been working extremely hard to ensure we have followed government guidelines.

"Based on our understanding of these guidelines and the advice given to us, the children were asked to stay away for 14 days because of mixing of housing; and alternative provision was made for their learning.

“We fully understand the difficulties that parents, particularly those who are key workers, face when trying to organise childcare.

"We have always tried to be flexible and to work with families, so it is disappointing for us that Mr Hodges has concerns.

"We have been in regular contact with the Department for Education on this matter and it has advised us that it now considers it closed.”