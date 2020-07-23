A MAN who strangled his partner and told police he “should have finished her off” has been ordered to pay her £100 compensation.

David Malcolm Preston kicked his partner and made her cry before grabbing her by the throat and putting her in so much fear that she urinated herself.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard that the woman left the house to ring the police and whispered down the phone so that Preston would not hear.

Saba Shan, prosecuting, said the victim was at home with the defendant in Bishop Auckland when he came up behind her and kicked her for no reason.

She said: “The victim was leaning over a table when she heard the defendant approach from behind and without warning or provocation he kicked her up the backside. She said it hurt and she asked him why he did that. He told her she made him angry but did not explain why.

“She went into the kitchen and the defendant apologised, she said he always says sorry. She returned to the living room where defendant became angry and grabbed her by the throat, talking quietly so that the neighbours would not hear."

The victim said in a statement: “He squeezed my throat, strangling me, I was struggling to breathe and I panicked and have gone on to urinate myself. It makes me think I don’t want to be here anymore, I'm not strong enough to deal with this.”

Ms Shan added: “When police arrived at the property he told her not to answer the door, however she did, and when police entered he told her “you’re f****d” which she took as a threat.”

The court heard that during police interview Preston admitted strangling his partner but said it was after an argument. He then said he kicked her afterwards as a joke, switching the order of events.

He also told police: “I should have finished her off.”

The 46-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on July 20.

John Clish, mitigating, said: “The defendant has not tried to play any tactical games here, he hasn’t exercised his right to remain silent, he has taken the anxiety away from the claimant by making full and frank admissions. He accepts he has reacted badly to an argument. He is not somebody who has the propensity for violence.

“In relation to the comment made during the police interview “I should have finished her off” he meant he shouldn’t have grabbed her, and he shouldn’t be punished for not being very articulate.”

Preston was given a 24 month community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim. He must also pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.