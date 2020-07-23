A COURT case involving former Darlington FC chairman George Reynolds has been put back once more, after his failure to attend the hearing.
But a possible mix-up over the venue for the hearing has seen it put back to next week.
The 84-year-old businessman, of Neville’s Cross, Durham, is facing charges of blackmail, witness intimidation, two counts of breaching a restraining order and one of harassment.
In part, the Durham Crown Court case depends on the outcome of an appeal hearing against a conviction for harassment at Teesside Magistrates Court, last September, for which Mr Reynolds was fined and made subject of the restraining order.
The ‘mention’ hearing in the Durham case, at which Mr Reynolds was due to attend, was switched late on Tuesday to Newcastle Crown Court, yesterday.
But as it was accepted he may not have been aware of the late change of venue, the hearing was adjourned until Monday, but at Durham.
