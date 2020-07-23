AN elderly couple were left ‘devastated’ after they awoke to find their beloved car engulfed in flames after a suspected arson attack.

Malcolm and Sylvia Rutter have lived in Balmoral Terrace, Trimdon Grange, for more than half a century and said they have never had any problems until last Friday night.

The church-going couple, both in their 70s, were asleep in their terrace house when they were awoken by a loud bang at about 3.40am.

Mr Rutter went to investigate and saw the white Nissan Qashqai up in flames from the upstairs window.

He alerted his wife and they called emergency services.

Mrs Rutter said: "You work all them years to get a nice car so it's awful when somebody takes it away from you.

"We are stuck really not having the car. It is devastating to think somebody is doing this just out of spite. We are just waiting for something else to happen and don't dare leave the house as don't want to risk our home.

"We've never had a problem with anybody, we are church wardens and there for everybody – we just can't believe this has happened to us."

The couple's daughter, Sarahann Campion, who lives in the same village, believes the family was targeted in the suspected attack.

Three years ago the Campion's car and van were sent up in flames which narrowly missed the home.

Following the attack nine security cameras were placed around the property.

Mrs Campion said: “My mam is 70 and my dad is 74 it’s horrible. They've never done anything to anybody they help run the local church and if anybody needs anything they are there.

“We do believe the family was targeted and we just want justice. My mam and dad are poorly and can’t sleep because they are worried the house is going to be next.

"It's their only car and they used to go up to their caravan in North Yorkshire but now they can't go anywhere, the churches are closed at the minute as well so they're stranded."

Following the incident police have launched a witness appeal.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a car fire in Balmoral Terrace, Trimdon Grange, at around 3.30am on July 17.

"The incident is being treated as a suspected arson.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 46 of July 17.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555 111.