A SECOND World War veteran has celebrated his 101th birthday in a Newton Aycliffe care home.

Doug Sayles, resident at St Clares Court and an ex-navy office, celebrated his birthday on Friday, July 17, starting with a social distanced visit from his family.

The man, originally from Sheffield, spent 24-years with the Royal Navy and was sailing in the Mediterranean picking up Jewish immigrants, when news came through that Britain was at war with Germany.

Mr Sayles' family, who brought some gifts, had not seen the man in months due to Covid-19 and were all "over the moon".

Wearing his navy jacket, brought in by the family, Mr Sayles said: “It has been so nice seeing my family and my medals again."

Staff and residents also celebrated with cake as Mr Sayles reminisced and discussed each of his medals.

He told staff about his time in the navy, saying he had a good life and it was because of these experiences that he is still so independent today.

Home manager Helen Emerson said: “I am so very delighted for Doug on his 101st birthday. We were able to facilitate Douglas’ first socially distant visit from his family and reunite him with his medals. It was so overwhelming to see how happy this made him."