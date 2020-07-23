A MOTHER and daughter have been left too "scared" to leave their County Durham home after their pet dog was attacked and left with serious injuries.

Lisa Rigby of Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland, has since warned of the "devastating" consequences from loose or escaped dogs.

Mrs Rigby was walking her two dogs on Monday morning when her Jack Russell was attacked by an escaped Japanese Akita.

She had been out with her three-year-old daughter Frankie at the time, who witnessed the shocking attack on Newholme Crescent.

Describing the moment the attack unfolded, Mrs Rigby told The Northern Echo how the Akita came charging at the family.

She said: "We'd been for a walk around the the village and coming back there was a few older people stood talking and they shouted 'be careful as there's a dog up there'.

"Literally as soon as they said that, this Akita came pounding down and it just flew on top of my dog and attacked him - both of them didn't even have time to respond."

Mrs Rigby, who is also a legal secretary, said she had to 'push' her other dog, a Miniature Pinscher, into the bushes in a desperate effort to protect Jack Russell, Rambo.

She said: "I tried to get the dog off my Jack Russell and guard my three year old child at the same time - the neighbours came to the rescue and one had a stick to frighten it away.

"It was horrendous."

Mrs Rigby said she felt sorry for her daughter, who had been left deeply upset - as she described the extent of Rambo's injuries.

Rambo, left, with Caesar

She said: "Frankie was mortified by it all."

"We have been to the vets three times. They told us the bite had gone through the muscle and that he's very lucky to be alive.

"We've been left with a £330 vet bill.

But Mrs Rigby has since made contact with the owner of the dog responsible, who has agreed to make payments towards the vet bill.

She said: "I have no grief over the dog's owner.

"He’s said he is absolutely devastated that this happened with his dog and said he has been rehomed."

However, she warned of the devastating consequences of such an attack and urged fellow dog owners to take extra care.

She said: "I have been sleeping on the sofa because he’s been shaking.

"I am worried that he’s going to be frightened of other dogs.

"It's had an impact on us, my neighbours have had to come with me on dog walks because we've been left scared going out."

But thanking everyone for their support, Mrs Rigby and husband, Dale Rigby said they were truly grateful for all the support in Evenwood.

"I hope this will make dog owners more careful and aware of what can happen," she added.

A spokesperson for Durham Police confirmed the incident was reported at 10.45am on July 20.