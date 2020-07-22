A MAN who led police on a high-speed chase up to 94mph through the centre of a village has appeared at court.

Byron Cant-Raine was driving through Willington on the evening of May 25 after he had been drinking with a friend, Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday.

After he was unable to book a taxi for his friend to go home, he decided to get behind the wheel of his blue Audi A4 and take him himself.

Rachel Stapleton, prosecuting, said: “At around 11pm a police officer in a marked police vehicle noticed the defendant heading along the high street in Willington, a 30mph road, he approached the junction and seen the Audi travelling in excess of the speed limit.

“He turned the police car around and noticed the Audi was accelerating towards a junction, he accelerated to catch up, illuminating the vehicle’s blue lights and sirens. The driver failed to stop and continued up to speeds of 94mph.

“The driver went through a junction, turned right and left and eventually down an alleyway where he left the vehicle and made off on foot.

“He later returned and again tried to evade police by climbing onto a garage roof. However he was seen by police and detained.”

Cant-Raine was breathalysed and found to have 42mg of alcohol in his system, the legal limit is 35mg.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the legal limit, failing to stop when required and driving dangerously.

Paul Donohue, mitigating, said: “The police officer in this case is being very generous by saying that the area was completely desolate.

“The fact is that this defendant could have quite easily killed himself that night. He could have killed someone crossing the road. He had a drink with his friend, and tried to get him a taxi home but he couldn’t, so he made the foolish decision to drive him to Crook.

“This incident took place on the way back, the whole journey is only a couple of miles if that. He took a chance, and it has not paid off. He seen the police car and the lights and panicked.”

Magistrate Lorraine Overton said: “Any spare time you have now will be spent giving back to the community."

Cant-Raine, of Westmorland Place, Willington, near Crook, was banned from driving for 14 months. He was also given a 12 month community order with a requirement to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.