COMMUNITY spirit has been shown once again in a local Tesco supermarket to raise money for those less fortunate.

John Bailey, Tesco’s Community Champion, rallied support from locals and councillors to help the homeless.

The project started back in March before the lockdown with a fundraiser day for the homeless in the Bishop Auckland area.

The community raised £370 and the main contributor was Kimberley Clark from Kim’s kitchen, who helped with donations and the cake sale.

Durham County Councillor Sam Zair made the total up to £400, which was donated yesterday.

Mr Bailey said: “This is a fantastic amount and will be a great help for our youth in our area as they’re going to benefit by all different small projects and our community always pulls together.

“It’s great to have organisations like this which people can turn to its important that people get the best start in their working life and Stonham do a vast amount. Thanks to Zara from Stonham but most of all it wouldn’t be possible to do anything without our fabulous customers.”

Kimberley Clark said: “Prior to lockdown it became apparent to me that within our local community we had and still do have, folk of all backgrounds struggling with being homeless, not everyone in life is fortunate.

“John and I collectively organised a superb fundraiser event in store at Bishop Auckland Tesco I created and supplied the goods, pies and cakes, scones.

"Yesterday I was honoured to meet with the staff whom have promised me the funds will go toward bringing a little bit of joy into those lives who have not only been affected by Covid 19 lockdown but by life in general.”