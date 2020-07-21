A 70-year-old man died following a crash involving his three-wheeled motorcycle on the A68 yesterday, police have confirmed.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "We are sorry to report that a 70-year-old man involved in a road traffic collision on the A68 between Rowley and Tow Law yesterday afternoon has died.
"It is believed the man was travelling with his wife on a three-wheeled motor vehicle when it left the carriageway. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He wife received minor injuries and was released from hospital yesterday evening.
"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, they would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the lead up to it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident reference 208 of July 20.