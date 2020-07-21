DOUG the Pug got himself in a fix when he swallowed a large sewing needle and thread - but is none the worse for the wear after after vets safely removed the offending item.

The little pug was taken to Wear Referrals, in Bradbury, County Durham, during lockdown after his worried owners had taken him to their local vet, who carried out x-rays that revealed the pet had swallowed a needle which had become lodged in his stomach.

Requiring specialist treatment and fearing the possibility of surgery to remove the dangerous foreign object, Doug’s owners were relieved to hear the small animal hospital Wear could safely remove the needle and thread without putting him under the knife.

Chiara Giannasi, internal medicine clinician at Wear Referrals, led Doug’s treatment and carried out an endoscopy to remove the offending object.

She said: “Little Doug had somehow managed to swallow quite a large needle and attached thread, which obviously caused his owners considerable worry.

“We anaesthetised Doug on arrival and removed the needle and thread from his stomach via endoscopy, which is a flexible tube with a camera on the end and avoids the need for surgery.

“Doug coped exceptionally well with the procedure and after an overnight stay with us so we could keep him under observation, he went home to his family the next day.”

The hungry pup’s grateful owner Sonia Wheeler, of Sunderland, said: “Doug has recovered remarkably well and is back to his cheeky little self, with a love of cuddles, sunshine and the outdoors.

“We can’t thank Wear enough. Considering it occurred at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, the response and treatment for Doug was exemplary.

“Regarding the incident, all I can say is I dropped the needle and Doug was quicker than me at picking it up unfortunately.”