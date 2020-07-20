SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has been given permission to sell alcohol from a planned store in Barnard Castle.

The German retailer was given the go-ahead to build the new shop on the site of the town’s former Addison Auctioneers, in Roman Road, earlier this year (January 2020).

And it has now had confirmation it will also be able to stock and beer, wine, spirits and other drinks once it opens.

Bosses at Durham County Council gave the licence application the green light last week (Friday), despite concerns raised about the possible impact on families living nearby.

Giving evidence to the county council’s Statutory Licensing Sub Committee one objector, Susan Harris, claimed the plans would mean ‘no rest’ for families living nearby, as well as the ‘possibility of trouble makers’.

The application to the county council’s licensing department sought permission to sell alcohol between 7am – 11pm seven days a week.

Representatives of the discounter insisted: “There is no evidence to suggest alcohol need not be sold between 7am – 11pm and there has been no representation from the police or the alcohol harm reduction unit.”

While the licence may have asked for 16 hours every day to sell alcohol, this will be subject to further restrictions imposed by January’s successful planning application.

This also included provision for a Home Bargains store on the site and stated trading hours would be limited to 8am – 10pm, Monday – Saturday, and up to six hours on Sundays between 10am – 5pm.