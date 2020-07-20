A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A68, between Rowley and Tow Law today - the road remains closed in both directions.
A Durham spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a serious accident involving a single motorbike on the A68 between Rowley and Drover House Crossroads this afternoon shortly after 2pm.
"Officers are joined by colleagues from the Air ambulance and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue service.
"The road is likely to remain closed for some time. We urge motorists to please find an alternative route."
The spokesperson added: "Police are requesting any possible Dashcam Footage that may show two three-wheeled motorbikes travelling in convoy at about 2pm today."
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic accident on the A68 at Satley.
"We dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Teams and a clinical care manager.
"We also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service. One person was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham."
There were no further details of the patient's condition.
Anyone with information should contact Durham Police on 101 and quote Ref DHM-20072020-0208.