RESIDENTS and councillors in rural towns and villages have expressed concern about traffic jams and long queues at waste facilities.
While some household waste and recycling centres in County Durham have reopened, restrictions have led to long queues and frustration for many.
Some residents have reported an increase in incidents of flytipping during, and since, the coronavirus lockdown and are calling for action to reinstate all community facilities, including in Willington.
The nearest open tip for rural communities in Weardale is St Helen’s Bishop Auckland and in Frosterley.
Frosterley Recycling Centre has put special measures in place to manage the site and prevent queues forming outside.
But is is feared that long journeys and the long queues will put people off and flytipping will rise even more.
Durham county councillor Anne Reed: “I strongly believe that Willington tip should reopen. Queuing up in the middle of the road at St Helens recycling tip is not ideal, given the volume of traffic.
“The level of flytipping is a constant problem that results in huge costs to the council.”