DETECTIVES have made a dent in the region’s organised crime network after they arrested nine people and seized three kilos of cocaine and more than £100,000 cash.
Class A substances worth around £135,000, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were also recovered during the searches.
Officers from Northumbria Police executed multiple warrants at properties in Newton Aycliffe, Cramlington and Newcastle.
The string of dawn raids took place after weeks of intelligence gathering.
Six men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs have since been charged and remanded in custody.
Two women, aged 29 and 27, and another male aged 27 who were also arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy have been released on police bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods has warned organised criminals that they should expect a knock on their door.
He said: “Illicit substances have no place on our streets and anyone involved in their production, supply or distribution will be pursued under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime.
“We have made it clear that this type of offending will not be tolerated in our region and we will continue to work hard to disrupt organised criminality and pursue those who flout the law to keep our communities safe.”