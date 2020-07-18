A SECONDARY school has achieved the status of "World Class" for a second time.

The 900-strong student school was chosen following a rigorous assessment process, and this week it was revealed that Parkside Academy, Willington, had achieved the national "World Class School" quality mark.

The quality mark is only awarded to non-selective state schools that offer the best education to young people in the UK. To achieve the award students are assessed against a framework of skills and competencies that it is considered young people need to flourish in an emerging global economy.

Teacher Emily Makinson said: “It’s the second time we have been awarded it, and it is great to see the students doing it all in lockdown.

“In normal circumstances we would visit other schools to compare and see what they are doing but instead we have been liaising with them over 'Teams' meetings online.

“We were going to visit a school in Hull which is a lot bigger and a lot different to how we run.

“It was a bit of a change to talk to people over the computer at first, but we got used to it."

Throughout the assessment process students "displayed resilience, creativity and independence, the ability to function as an effective team as well as the ability to deliver quality outcomes".

This ultimately led to the being recognised as a school that can not only deliver outstanding academic outcomes but demonstrated it is committed to developing students as future leaders.

Miss Makinson added: “The students filled in recommendation forms and we probed them to think about the things in a wider context.”

The award last three years before the schools are reassessed and reaccredited.

The school said it was thrilled that the award provides parents and carers with another illustration of the exemplary education provided at Parkside Academy’s well as the confidence that their children are being provided with the best possible educational experience.

World Class Schools is an organisation that recognises schools for their achievement, it’s a non-profit organisation.

Each school that enters gets a criteria report they have to follow.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, Parkside schoolteachers met with the senior student leadership team to discuss how to tackle the criteria they had been set.

Kelly Armstrong, deputy headteacher at Parkside, said: “Being nationally recognised as world class is a fantastic achievement and to also be recognised as leaders in this field.”